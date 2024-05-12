NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Charlotte Hornets
Trade scenario: Trading Grant Williams
Even though the Charlotte Hornets are destined for another top pick in this year's NBA Draft, there's an argument to be made that this team's future hasn't looked any brighter in recent history than it does now. With the team's established core beginning to make waves, the Hornets will enter the offseason with a bit of a chip on their shoulders. Despite the encouraging signs that the Hornets' young core has had, I still don't believe it's time for this team to start building up just yet. Continuing to establish the core would be the best path forward for the team. That's why heading into the offseason, trading Grant Williams could be on the table for the Hornets.
Williams may still only be 25 years old but he's a tailor-made player that should be on a contender. With his skill set, he's a contributor that makes more sense on a playoff team rather than a rebuilding one. Plus, the asset(s) the Hornets get in any potential trade of Williams would help this team take another step forward in their rebuild.
While I don't believe the Hornets will enter the offseason with a priority of trading Williams, I also can't completely consider it off the table. It's certainly something the front office will have to take a strong look at doing.