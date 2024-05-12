NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Chicago Bulls
Trade scenario: Zach LaVine is finally moved
In an ideal world, the Chicago Bulls would've traded Zach LaVine at last year's NBA Trade Deadline. Because we don't live in an ideal world, the Bulls will head into this year's offseason with that same goal. However, this is certainly a trade scenario the team should be prepared for. In other words, when the Bulls do find a suitor for LaVine and they do end up pulling the trigger, there needs to be a plan already in place for how the team is going to move forward with their next steps. Once the Bulls trade LaVine, this is a team that needs to have a defined plan in mind.
If they trade LaVine, does that mean that the next move for the Bulls is to lean into a complete rebuild? Are they going to decide to retool around DeMar DeRozan? Either way, the Bulls need to have their next steps measured.
The last thing that Chicago needs is to be stuck in mediocrity for another season or two because they were ill-prepared heading into the offseason.