NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Dallas Mavericks
Trade scenario: An All-Star forward becomes available
Considering the uncertainty that revolved around the Dallas Mavericks heading into the season, it's safe to say that it's been a pretty successful year for this team overall. Especially considering that towards the end of the season, it seemed that something had clicked between Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. And that carried that very much carried into their first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers.
As the Mavs look to enter the offseason with the hope of taking another step forward in the Western Conference, one trade scenario that the team should be prepared for is if another All-Star forward becomes available. Even though the Mavs acquired PJ Washington at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline, this is a team that should be open to making another huge addition to the roster.
After being linked to Kyle Kuzma and Jerami Grant at this past year's trade deadline, this is a team that is going to be looking for another potential big addition this summer. While Luka and Kyrie have had a strong close to the season, there's no question that they remain another All-Star piece away from being a legit championship contender.