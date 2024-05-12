NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Denver Nuggets
Trade scenario: Signing and trading Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Even though the Denver Nuggets are still in a good place from an organizational standpoint, no matter how this season ends for them, there are likely going to be big questions regarding this team's future if they don't end up winning the championship. In the end, I'd be shocked if the Nuggets made a big move this offseason. One trade scenario that they should be preparing for, however, is one that involves signing and trading Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. As he prepares to enter free agency, there's a good chance he's outpriced himself for the Nuggets.
Because of the impact he's made for the team over the last few years in Denver, he's going to be viewed as an attractive piece for any contending team. Because the Nuggets have a ton of money tied up in their big 4, I'd have a hard time believing they're going to jump at the opportunity to give KCP the big contract he's likely going to demand on the open market.
And that's not a bad thing. That's generally what happens in the NBA. But getting at least one asset back for KCP could go a long way in the Nuggets trying to replace his production this summer.