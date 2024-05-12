NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Detroit Pistons
Trade scenario: The team is open to blowing up the core
After another disappointing season, the Detroit Pistons are somewhat back at the drawing board as the offseason approaches. For a team that needs to figure out what their next move is going to be, it'll be interesting to see how the Pistons decide to approach the early portion of the offseason. If the outlook gets worse for the team, would it be all that surprising of a scenario if the Pistons elected to retool or completely blow up their core? Because of that possibility, it's certainly something the team should already be preparing for.
For as talented as this young core is, they have not shown much promise in terms of wins and losses. And at the end of the day, that's what every young core is ultimately judged by. The Pistons have some very big decisions to make this offseason and at this point, you can't entirely count out this front office from making a rash move that has them moving a key piece of their young foundation.
In fact, I'd be shocked if the Pistons didn't make a big move one way or another. Blowing up the core can't completely be off the table considering how there hasn't been much development over the past few seasons for Detroit.