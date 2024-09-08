NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Golden State Warriors
2025 trade candidate: Andrew Wiggins
Heading into the NBA offseason, it did appear as if Andrew Wiggins was going to emerge as one player the Golden State Warriors would trade. A deal never came to fruition during the summer but I still can't imagine he's going to finish out the final couple of years of his contract on the Warriors. At this point, you'd have to imagine that the Warriors are probably waiting for the right opportunity to trade Wiggins, likely keeping him in the event they need his salary to make a bigger deal. I'd be shocked if Wiggins was still on the Warriors roster at this time next year.
Even though I wouldn't consider Wiggins to be a bad player, he's not the level of player he was when he was one of the most important players on the team. At this point, he could very much benefit from a change of scenery. It would be a good bet to suggest that he's probably going to get that at some point soon.
I suppose the big question is whether there will be a strong enough trade market for the Warriors to pull the trigger on a Wiggins deal. That's probably the only thing that could prevent Wiggins from being traded before the start of the 2025-26 season.