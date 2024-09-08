NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Houston Rockets
2025 trade candidate: Jalen Green
At some point in the not-so-distant future, the Houston Rockets are going to have to make a big decision on the future of Jalen Green. On paper, Green is one of the most dynamic young offensive players in the league. However, he hasn't exactly made the jump to stardom and the Rockets continue to struggled in mediocrity in the Western Conference. Eventually, something is going to have to give to the team. Add in the fact that Green could test the restricted free agency market next summer, and the clock is ticking for Houston.
The more and more I think about the Rockets and their future, it leads me to believe that they're probably going to end up slowly moving away from Green at some point soon. If the Rockets want to continue to build a win-now roster, Green is one player who could emerge as a valuable trade piece for the team.
It wouldn't be all that surprising if Houston pivoted away from some of their young players, with the biggest of such moves being trading Green at some point before the start of next season.