NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Indiana Pacers
2025 trade candidate: Bennedict Mathurin
Coming off a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, it's going to be increasingly difficult for the Indiana Pacers to improve from this past season. However, one way they could do so is by internal improvement from Bennedict Mathurin. After missing the second half of last season (including the playoffs), there's reason to believe that Mathurin can be a game-changer for the Pacers this season. If he is able to fit quickly with the new-look team, Mathurin could emerge as an x-factor for the team in the East.
However, my concern is that Mathurin's reintegration into the team may not be as seamless as perhaps the team is hoping. And because of that, there could come a point this season in which the team realizes that Mathurin is no longer a great fit on the wing with Tyrese Maxey, Andrew Nembhard, and Aaron Nesmith in the backcourt/on the wing.
Such a realization could lead the Pacers toward exploring Mathurin's trade market. I'm sure Mathurin will want an opportunity to start and expand his role with the team. The problem is, I'm not sure that's all that realistic on the Pacers right now.