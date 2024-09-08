NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
LA Clippers
2025 trade candidate: Kawhi Leonard
I'm not sure if I'll ever understand the LA Clippers' decision to not lean into a rebuild after it was reported that Paul George was going to leave the team in free agency to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Clippers worked to retool the roster around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, but I find it hard to believe how this all works out for the team in the long run. In fact, I do believe that it could all blow up in the team's face sooner rather than later. And if that does end up happening, it would be shocking if the Clippers didn't explore the option of trading Kawhi Leonard.
If he can remain healthy for this season, and prove that he still has something left in the tank, I'd strongly advise the Clippers to do so before the start of next year. A team doesn't lose an All-Star talent and then make the jump to contention. That's not going to happen.
The Clippers are a flawed team with a flawed build. It's time to reset everything and start over. LA could do that but it has to start by trading Kawhi. At some point in the next calendar year, I do believe they'll begin to consider it.