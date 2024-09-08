NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Los Angeles Lakers
2025 trade candidate: Austin Reaves
The Los Angeles Lakers have excelled in practicing patience this offseason. Instead of making a panic move this summer, the Lakers are almost certainly going to enter the season with a priority of waiting for the right deal to develop before pulling the trigger on a trade. How that will end up working out for the team remains to be seen. However, as the Lakers continue to practice patience, I can't help but wonder if they may get desperate at some point over the next few months if they do get off to a slow start to the season.
For the Lakers, with how they've approached trade talks recently, that could move exploring the trade market for Austin Reaves. Or, at the very least, making him available in the right deal. I'm not saying the Lakers are going to trade Reaves just for the sake of trading him, but he might be a player that ends up being moved if the Lakers are going to make a significant upgrade to their roster.
If the Lakers want to put LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the best position to win one more NBA Championship, trading Reaves may have to be suddenly on the table for the team.