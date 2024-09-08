NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Memphis Grizzlies
2025 trade candidate: Desmond Bane
Now that the Memphis Grizzlies are going to be fairly healthy heading into the start of the season, the hope surrounding this team has certainly rebounded from where it was after they were decimated by injuries last year. All that said, there's no guarantee that a healthy roster alone is going to be enough to help the Grizzlies reemerge as championship contenders in the Western Conference. In a matter of two years, plenty has changed in the West hierarchy. Even if the Grizzlies remain healthy this season, there's no guarantee they'll even finish as a top 6 team. That's how deep the West is all of a sudden.
If the Grizzlies do struggle out of the gate or have an extremely disappointing end to this season, it could call for a reshuffling of their core. And out of their three core players, I'd lean toward Desmond Bane as the one who could find himself on the outside looking in.
Bane has been a productive player through the first few years of his career and a very capable supporting star next to Morant, but if the team doesn't click this year, change might be necessary.