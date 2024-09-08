NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Miami Heat
2025 trade candidate: Tyler Herro
The Miami Heat are on the precipice of an extremely important season for their future. If Miami ends up falling flat on their face for a second year in a row, it will almost certainly point toward a retooling of their roster that probably doesn't include the return of Jimmy Butler. With how the Eastern Conference is stacked, there's probably a good chance that ends up happening this year. Part of those retooling changes that could be on the horizon for the Heat is a potential trade of Tyler Herro.
While Herro is undoubtedly a good player in the NBA, he clearly doesn't fit with the Heat. Whether it's the specific role the Heat have asked him to play, the playing style, or skill set, it may be in the best interest of both sides to explore a potential divorce. Herro is still only 24 years old and the argument could be made that he still hasn't played the best basketball of his career. However, Herro may need a change of scenery if he's ever going to reach his ceiling.
At this point, it would be surprising if Herro was a long-term mainstay on the Heat. If he is, it's hard to envision this team being a serious threat in the East.