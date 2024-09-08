NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Milwaukee Bucks
2025 trade candidate: Khris Middleton
The Milwaukee Bucks are clearly heading into the 2024-25 NBA season with the hopes that a full bill of health will be exactly what this team needs to reemerge as a championship contender in the Eastern Conference once again. Whether that is foolish talk or if it will actually work remains to be seen. However, if one thing is clear, the Bucks have a ton of the line heading into the start of this season. But if there is a scenario in which the Bucks are looking to make a roster-altering move at some point in the next 12 months, trading Khris Middleton is a move that could be on the table.
I can't imagine the Bucks are going to trade Damian Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo, at least not willingly. That leaves Middleton as one player who the team could find value in trading. If the Bucks get off to a slow start to the season or quickly come to realize that they're not one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, it will certainly be interesting to see how they operate.
I'm not predicting a big in-season trade for Milwaukee this season. But if they do have a third straight disappointing end to their year, anything could be on the table heading into the offseason.