NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Oklahoma City Thunder
2025 trade candidate: Lu Dort
As the Oklahoma City Thunder enter the 2024-25 NBA season as a heavy favorite to not only make noise in the Western Conference but to finish as one of the top 4 seeds and be a legit championship contender, it could be difficult to envision them trading a huge contributor at some point in the next few months. However, looking at their roster, if the Thunder does get to a point where they have they have to make an upgrade to their roster, Lu Dort is one name to keep an eye on as a player who could find himself on the trade block.
Dort is a good player and a key defender on the wing but he does leave a bit to be desired on the offensive end of the floor. And because of that, it could open the door for a potential trade in the future. Dort is on an excellent contract and still fairly young at 25 years old, but the Thunder may have to move him in order to make the championship jump.
The Thunder appear to have a strong foundation in place. At this point, there's reason to believe they could be one trade away from potentially winning it all this upcoming season.