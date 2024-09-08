Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025

Teams could already be aligning themselves for an active NBA trade market in 2025.

By Michael Saenz

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
22 of 30
Next

Orlando Magic

2025 trade candidate: Cole Anthony

Now that the Orlando Magic made the move for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, there’s reason to believe that they may be ready to take another step in their development of the Eastern Conference hierarchy. However, even though the Magic are an improved team heading into the 2024–25 NBA season, it’s still natural to have some concerns - especially at the point guard position.

The Magic have certainly helped solidify their backcourt as a whole with the addition of KCP, but the team still doesn’t have a natural playing-making guard on the roster. Jalen Suggs is a good player and an emerging starting guard for Orlando but he's far from a natural playmaker. There could come a time this season in which Orlando feels they have to make a move for a playmaker in order to make the jump to contender status in the East.

At that point, Cole Anthony is a player who could find himself on the trade block. Anthony is a good player but if the Magic seen an upgrade on the market and it costs a package centered around Anthony, they'd have to consider the deal.

Home/NBA Rumors