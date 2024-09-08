NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Orlando Magic
2025 trade candidate: Cole Anthony
Now that the Orlando Magic made the move for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, there’s reason to believe that they may be ready to take another step in their development of the Eastern Conference hierarchy. However, even though the Magic are an improved team heading into the 2024–25 NBA season, it’s still natural to have some concerns - especially at the point guard position.
The Magic have certainly helped solidify their backcourt as a whole with the addition of KCP, but the team still doesn’t have a natural playing-making guard on the roster. Jalen Suggs is a good player and an emerging starting guard for Orlando but he's far from a natural playmaker. There could come a time this season in which Orlando feels they have to make a move for a playmaker in order to make the jump to contender status in the East.
At that point, Cole Anthony is a player who could find himself on the trade block. Anthony is a good player but if the Magic seen an upgrade on the market and it costs a package centered around Anthony, they'd have to consider the deal.