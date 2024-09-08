NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Philadelphia 76ers
2025 trade candidate: Kelly Oubre Jr.
It was admittedly difficult to find a natural trade candidate for the new-look Philadelphia 76ers heading into this upcoming trade season, but if I did have to select one player, I suppose I would lean in the direction of Kelly Oubre Jr. As a player who is essentially on a one year deal, Oubre could be viewed as a contributor that the Sixers are willing to trade by the time the deadline rolls around.
Looking at the rest of the roster, the Sixers may indeed need Oubre for the stretch run this season. In fact, I’d argue that the Sixers can use all the depth that they can get. That leads me to believe that this team is more inclined to make a trade in which they absorb a player without having to give up a significant contributor to the team at the deadline. But for the sake of this exercise, I do believe that Oubre could draw interest across the league.
If the Sixers get to a point where Oubre is not playing much of a role for the team and he could be open to other opportunities, this is a potential deal that could come to fruition. The new-look Sixers did a great job of retooling their roster this offseason. It wouldn't be outlandish to suggest that they could be one more move away from true contender status.