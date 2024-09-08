NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Phoenix Suns
2025 trade candidate: Kevin Durant
I don't want to sound the panic alarm too early but there's a very real chance that the Phoenix Suns could get to mid-season and they're in desperate need to retool the roster. On paper, it's going to be incredibly difficult for the Suns to trade Bradley Beal (because of his no-trade clause) and I can't imagine they'd want to move Devin Booker. That leaves Kevin Durant as the most likely trade candidate out of their core. If the Suns can't figure things out this season with their big 3, it's probably never going to happen.
If that does end up being the reality, it wouldn't be that bad of a decision. The Suns would get a strong return for KD and that could help them quickly retool around Devin Booker and Beal.
In theory, the Suns should be better with KD on the roster. For one reason or another, it hasn't come together for the team. There's a very real chance that leads them down a path that perhaps they don't even want to think about yet.