NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Portland Trail Blazers
2025 trade candidate: Jerami Grant
As the Portland Trail Blazers continue to move forward with their rebuild, it would be surprising if they didn't make another future move before the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. And if I had to make a prediction of what that deal could end up looking like, it probably revolves around a trade of Jerami Grant. As one of the few veteran players on the roster who doesn't fit with where the team is heading, it wouldn't make much sense for the Blazers to keep Grant on the roster. As the Blazers look to pivot more to their young core, Grant is a player I fully expect to be moved at some point in the next 12 months.
Grant is still at the point where he could emerge as a strong contributor for a contender. The Blazers simply aren't that at this point. It just makes sense for him to find his way to another team.
I can see the Blazers trading Grant at the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline but it may end up making more sense for them to keep him until next offseason when they can trade him around the NBA Draft.