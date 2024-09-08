NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Sacramento Kings
2025 trade candidate: Kevin Huerter
The Sacramento Kings have certainly done what they could to improve the roster this offseason, punctuated by acquiring DeMar DeRozan. However, there's still a chance the Kings end up exploring other moves at some point this season. And if there is one player who could be on the hot seat and in danger of being traded at some point in the next few months, it's Kevin Huerter. A player who has begun to regress a bit over the last year, there's a chance the Kings elect to move on from the Huerter experience - even more so considering he only has one year remaining on his contract after this season.
Huerter is still a good player but could be considered a bit of a luxury with the addition of DeRozan. And the Kings could look to trade Huerter for some added depth at another position, or perhaps even a contributor who could help more on the defensive end of the floor.
The Kings have to take a step forward in their progression as a team this season. Big decisions are on the horizon and there has to be some visible promise heading into the future.