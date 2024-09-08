NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Toronto Raptors
2025 trade candidate: Bruce Brown
Heading into the start of the NBA offseason, there was a belief that the Toronto Raptors were going to trade Bruce Brown at some point before or at the 2024 NBA Draft. For one reason or another, that didn't end up happening. Instead, it does appear as if the Raptors are going to carry Brown on the roster heading into the start of the season. I'm not sure how smart of a move that will end up being, but I'd still be shocked if the Raptors didn't work to trade Brown at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline.
Brown could be an extremely valuable piece of a championship puzzle and for as much as the Raptors continue to improve, I'm not sure they're anywhere near close to being considered a conteneder in the Eastern Conference. Because of that, it's only natural to assume Toronto is likley to trade Brown before the end of this season.
If they don't, I do believe it's pretty clear that they're working on a potential extension behind the scenes. If that were to be the case, though, it would be pretty surprising. I suppose we shall see.