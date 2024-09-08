NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Utah Jazz
2025 trade candidate: Jordan Clarkson
Another rebuilding team, it's almost impossible to predict what types of moves the Utah Jazz can have up their sleeve at this point. However, one safe bet is that the Jazz could end up trading a veteran player like Jordan Clarkson. Even if the Jazz want to make a splash move to surround Lauri Markkanen with more talent, it doesn't make a ton of sense to keep Clarkson on the roster. The Jazz needs to find a difference-maker in a way that could help the team on a completely different level.
While Clarkson is still a good player at this point in his career, I'm not sure how much overall value he provides to a middling team like the Jazz. At this point, he would be better off on a more established contender in which he could play a defined role off the bench.
Even as the Jazz continue to take strides forward in their development, I find little argument for them to keep Clarkson on the roster. I'd be shocked if he wasn't traded at some point before the start of the 2025-26 season.