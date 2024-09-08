NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Brooklyn Nets
2025 trade candidate: Cameron Johnson
If one thing has been clear this offseason, it's that the Brooklyn Nets are very much on the road toward a complete rebuild of the roster. Now that Mikal Bridges is off the roster, this is a Nets team that is likely going to take another step or two back before it takes one forward. Trading the last few veterans on their roster seems like a natural next step for the team heading into the 2024–25 season.
One of those veterans that will likely demand a strong trade market is Cameron Johnson. On a pretty affordable contract, Johnson should be one player that almost every contender around the league should be interested in.
At this point, the Nets are clearly pivoting towards a youth movement for the franchise, and from all indications, they are going to tank heading into this year. Johnson simply doesn't fit the timeline for the team any longer, and it would be surprising if he wasn't traded at some point in the near future.