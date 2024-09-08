NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Washington Wizards
2025 trade candidate: Kyle Kuzma
It seems as if every NBA trade season, Kyle Kuzma is a name that constantly pops up in the rumor mill. I don't believe that will be any different heading into the 2025 trade season. What I do believe will be different is that the Washington Wizards will actually pull the trigger this time around. The Wizards are still in the very early stages of their rebuild and could be getting to the point where they're going to be looking to open up more minutes for some of their younger players. If that does end up being the case this season, the Wizards could very much find plenty of value in trading a veteran like Kuzma.
Not only would they cash in on the asset but they would also be able to give their young building blocks a bigger opportunity to prove their worth. The Wizards could be on the verge of building something exciting but it's unlikely to include Kuzma.
Considering his affordable contract and skill set, there could be a strong market for Kuzma if the Wizards do end up shopping him via trade. The question is, which team is going to make a strong effort to acquire him?