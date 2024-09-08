NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Charlotte Hornets
2025 trade candidate: Grant Williams
Even though they haven't garnered much attention over the last couple of seasons, the Charlotte Hornets have done a pretty good job of establishing a young foundation for the future. One player that may or may not fit in where the team is going is Grant Williams. Acquired as part of last year's NBA trade deadline deal with the Dallas Mavericks centered around PJ Washington, it'll be interesting to see the type of role that William plays this season in Charlotte. Even though William is not necessarily a veteran aging player at this point in his career, at just 25 years old, there's no guarantee that he wants to stick around for this continued rebuild.
For the type of impact that William can have on a contender, it would make sense for him to find his way to a playoff team at some point in the near future. And it would make even more sense if the Hornets could cash in on the asset.
I'd imagine that the Hornets are going to keep him on the roster for the start of the season, and if it becomes clear they're not going to complete much in the East, then they'll be open to trading him as we inch closer to the trade deadline.