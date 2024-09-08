NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Chicago Bulls
2025 trade candidate: Nikola Vucevic
It's been far from an ideal offseason for the Chicago Bulls. This is a team that entered the summer with the priority or the goal of trading Zach LaVine at some point before the start of the 2024–25 NBA season. However, as much was the case last year, LaVine's trade market left much to be desired. Even though the Bulls would ideally like to push forward on their retooling of the roster, they can't completely do that with LaVine on the team.
They also can't do that completely with the presence of Nikola Vucevic on the roster as well. As another veteran player who doesn't fit the new blueprint for the Bulls, it would be shocking if Vucevic wasn't moved at some point in the near future.
Depending on his trade market, Vucevic could emerge as a hot candidate heading into this year's NBA trade deadline. If he gets off to a good start of the year, that would certainly help the Bulls as they look to pivot towards a younger frontcourt.