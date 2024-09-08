NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Cleveland Cavaliers
2025 trade candidate: Darius Garland
After deciding not to make a significant change to the roster this offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers are very much rolling the dice heading into this season. However, if the Cavs do get off to a slow start to the year, I wouldn't be entirely surprised to see this front office pivot towards entertaining the thought of making a big change to their roster in-season. If that does end up happening in the next calendar year, I'd have to think that the one notable player on the roster who is almost certainly going to find his way to the trade block is Darius Garland.
If the team isn't able to click and take another step forward this season, that will likely be the case because of one of two things. It will likely be due to the backcourt not clicking or the frontcourt being too much of a duplicate of talent.
If I had to guess, I'd imagine there's a better chance of that playing out between Donovan Mitchell and Garland in the backcourt. If it does, it could lead to the Cavs reopening the Garland trade talks.