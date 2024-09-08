NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Dallas Mavericks
2025 trade candidate: P.J. Washington
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an excellent playoff run in which they found themselves in the NBA Finals. Whether that will be a sustainable bar of success for this team heading into next season remains to be seen. However, if the Mavs do find themselves in a position in which they have to trade a notable player in order to upgrade the roster at some point in 2025, I'd have to imagine that P.J. Washington is certainly one name to keep an eye on.
Even though he still has two years left on his contract, Washington seems like a natural candidate to be moved. After all, can you envision the Mavericks getting to a point where they're willing to trade Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, or Klay Thompson? You'd imagine that something terribly must have to happen in the locker room for Dallas to get to that point.
If the Mavs do end up having to reshuffle their core at some point in the next year, Washington is almost certainly going to be the notable player to be moved.