NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Denver Nuggets
2025 trade candidate: Michael Porter Jr.
Even though the Denver Nuggets are coming off of a disappointing showing in the NBA playoffs in which they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals, this is still a roster that very much deserves the respect of a championship contender. How much they will end up missing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope remains to be seen, but the Nuggets still have one of the most talented rosters on paper in the Western Conference.
All that said, if the Nuggets do get to a point where they need to make an upgrade to their roster, one player who could find himself on the trade block is Michael Porter Jr. It was reported earlier this offseason that the Nuggets were having exploratory trade talks with the LA Clippers revolving around Paul George. In the end, the Nuggets didn't pull the trigger on a deal but, if they had, MPJ would've been the player on the move.
I can't help but wonder if the Nuggets could get to that point once again this season where they're willing to explore the option of trading MPJ.