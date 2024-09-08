NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Detroit Pistons
2025 trade candidate: Jaden Ivey
There's no beating around the bush; the Detroit Pistons are heading into a very important year, one that will likely dictate the future of this franchise. If things do end up going south sooner than later for this team and their young core isn't able to take a big step forward, I wouldn't be surprised if the front office decides to shake things up in the way of trading one of their young foundational pieces. Of that group, I'd have to assume that it's probably going to be Jaden Ivey as possibly the odd man out.
Even though Ivey has shown flashes throughout his first few years in the league, he hasn't been consistent enough to warrant budding star status for the team. And unless that drastically changes this season, the Pistons could want to trade Ivey before they have to make a decision on his contract.
If the Pistons aren't sold on Ivey, they have no business paying him a large deal. With just two years left on his rookie deal, that's a conversation that is probably already happening behind closed doors.