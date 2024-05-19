NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
NBA Trade Rumors: As the start of the NBA offseason quickly approaches, we highlight one sleeper trade target that should be on every team's radar.
As we get deeper and deeper into the NBA Playoffs, it's only natural to begin to look toward the offseason. Before the offseason even arrives, there is plenty of speculation that is beginning to run rampant across the league. That's only going to grow over the next few weeks before the 2024 NBA Draft.
Getting ahead of much of the speculation, in this article, we'll highlight 1 sleeper trade target that should be on every team's radar heading into the NBA offseason.
Atlanta Hawks
1 Sleeper trade target: Jerami Grant
There's an overwhelming belief that the Atlanta Hawks are going to pivot toward a rebuild this offseason. However, what if I told you that the Hawks can retool around Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, or both in a way that could help this team compete in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season? After winning the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, the Hawks could have that option on the table heading into the summer.
One sleeper trade target that the Hawks could have this offseason is Jerami Grant. Atlanta could build a package around the No. 1 pick and send it to Portland in exchange for Grant in which they could build a strong contender. Would a core trio of Young, Murray, and Grant be good enough to make some noise in the East?