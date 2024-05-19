NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Golden State Warriors
1 Sleeper trade target: Alex Caruso
Even though there's an overwhelming growing opinion that the Golden State Warriors should be open to a rebuilding of their roster this summer, I find it very hard to believe that it's going to actually happen. In that case, it's pretty safe to assume that the Warriors will be looking to make a trade to upgrade their roster and not take a step back in the Western Conference.
Nevertheless, one sleeper trade target that should be on the team's radar is Alex Caruso. A player that the Warriors were linked to at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline, it wouldn't be all that surprising if they checked back in on Caruso at some point during the offseason.
In a vacuum, Caruso would help the team on multiple fronts. Especially with the inconsistency that revolves around the Warriors backcourt beyond Stephen Curry, Caruso could be a player that fills multiple needs for Golden State heading into next season. Of course, the big question is whether or not the Warriors would be able to successfully pry Caruso out of Chicago this time around.