NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Indiana Pacers
1 sleeper trade target: Paul George (S&T)
The Indiana Pacers quietly took a big step forward in the Eastern Conference this season. After entering the year as a dark horse sleeper threat, the Pacers have proven over the last few months of the season that they have enough talent and cohesiveness to keep pace with most teams in the Eastern Conference. Heading into next season, there's a chance that the Pacers could emerge as an even bigger threat in the conference next season. However, if they are going to pull that off and emerge as a title contender next season, they almost have to make some sort of splash move during the offseason.
One potential sleeper trade target that could rise for the Pacers this summer is Paul George. It would be a great story to see PG make his way back to Indiana and emerge as somewhat of a missing piece for the team on the wing.
If this transaction were to come to fruition, it would have to come via sign and trade, and the Pacers would have to send something back to LA. It may not be likely, but it is an intriguing scenario to keep in mind heading into the offseason.