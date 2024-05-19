NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
LA Clippers
1 sleeper trade target: Bobby Portis
At least to begin the offseason, the LA Clippers will be looking to retain their upcoming free agents and keep this core together. Whether or not that ends up being a smart move in the long run remains to be seen, but you'd be shocked if the Clippers didn't explore the possibility of re-signing both James Harden and Paul George this summer. If the Clippers can keep this core relatively intact, one other sleeper trade target could rise for the Clippers this offseason is Bobby Portis.
As a player that the Milwaukee Bucks could end up moving on from this summer, Portis could be an intriguing option at the power forward position. Whether it's in a starting role or off the bench, Portis could provide value as a depth player in the frontcourt for the Clippers.
Portis has proven that he can be a reliable and consistent force on the offensive end of the floor and at this point in his career, he would likely benefit from a change of scenery. Perhaps LA could give him that second wind in his career.