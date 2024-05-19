NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Memphis Grizzlies
1 sleeper trade target: Brandon Ingram
It's almost impossible to predict how exactly the Memphis Grizzlies are going to approach the NBA offseason. On the one hand, they will have a golden opportunity to pivot away and retool their supporting cast the bit this summer with a top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. At the same time, the Grizzlies could end up using this selection to land another veteran peace in hopes of pushing this team forward in the Western Conference hierarchy.
One potential sleeper trade target that could emerge for the Grizzlies this summer is Brandon Ingram. Somewhat of a polarizing player at this point in his career, Ingram could provide great value for a team like the Grizzlies. He may not worked as a No. 1 in New Orleans, but could be a great No. 3 option in Memphis.
If the Grizzlies are looking to make a big splash and want to do so relatively under the radar, Ingram could be exactly the target that Memphis should explore heading into the offseason.