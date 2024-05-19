NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Miami Heat
1 sleeper trade target: Trae Young
Heading into the offseason, there may not be many more teams under more immense pressure than the Miami Heat. After taking a substantial step back this season, the Heat almost have to make some changes to the roster this summer. Whether or not they'll be able to make the big picture changes remains to be seen, but there's no question that this team is going to try their best to pull one off.
While all the attention surrounding the Heat revolves around Donovan Mitchell and his potential availability via trade, I can't help but wonder if we are overlooking a major sleeper trade target for the Heat. Trae Young, assuming that the Atlanta Hawks do end up shopping him, this offseason, could emerge as a much more attainable trade target for a team like Miami.
Young is likely going to cost less on the trade market than Mitchell and he would almost be an equally great fit next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. If Miami wanted to make a big move and do so somewhat under the radar, Young could be the target that seems the most plausible and realistic for the team heading into the offseason.