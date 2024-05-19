NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Milwaukee Bucks
1 sleeper trade target: Dejounte Murray
With how their season ended in disappointment for a second straight year, it's hard to imagine that the Milwaukee Bucks are going to play it safe this summer and completely run back to the roster heading into next season. At this point, I'd be shocked if there weren't big changes made to the Bucks' roster this summer. Even though that could be difficult to pull off, it's hard to doubt this front office considering what they managed to pull off last summer in regards to Damian Lillard.
That said, one potential sleeper trade target that could arise for the Bucks is Dejounte Murray. As a player whom the Bucks were linked to before the NBA Trade Deadline this past season, I can't help but wonder if they could revisit such trade talks.
On paper, Murray would be an intriguing addition next to Lillard and would help take a ton of defensive pressure off of him heading into next season. Murray would also give the Bucks an additional scoring threat that they could lean on in big moments.