NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Minnesota Timberwolves
1 sleeper trade target: Jordan Clarkson
The Minnesota Timberwolves are likely going to enter the offseason with the opportunity to attempt to find the final piece of the championship puzzle. Assuming that the run they had in the regular season, and then the playoffs this year was not a fluke, the Wolves have to consider themselves close to breaking through in the Western Conference. That's why, heading into the offseason, this is a team that could get creative in trying to find the right piece that could take them over the top.
One potential sleeper trade target that could emerge for the Wolves this summer is Jordan Clarkson. While he may not be a natural fit on the surface, he does offer some value in terms of a valuable scoring guard off the bench. And if the Wolves want to double down on their depth, targeting a player like Clarkson could be a smart move for the team heading into the offseason.
Short of trading Karl-Anthony Towns, it's hard to see how the Wolves are going to make a splash move this summer (because of their salary cap situation). Perhaps a smaller-level move like targeting Clarkson will have to do for Minnesota.