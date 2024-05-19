NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
New Orleans Pelicans
1 sleeper trade target: Darius Garland
There's an overwhelming belief that the New Orleans Pelicans are going to be one of the teams that will ensure some big changes this offseason. While much of the expectation revolves around the Pelicans trading Brandon Ingram, I can't help but wonder whether there's a potential swap between the Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers that would make a ton of sense. For a minute, let's assume that Donovan Mitchell signs a long-term extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. If that were to happen a potential Ingram for Darius Garland swap could make sense for both New Orleans and Cleveland.
If Mitchell does sign an extension, the Cavs are likely going to want to build more effectively around him. There's a case to be made that Ingram makes much more sense next to Mitchell and Evan Mobley than Garland does moving forward.
Even if the Cavs do end up re-signing Mitchell, there's no question that the Cavs will want to explore some changes. Perhaps the Pelicans could offer that for Cleveland this offseason.