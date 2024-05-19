NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Boston Celtics
1 Sleeper trade target: Mitchell Robinson
Heading into the start of the NBA offseason, there are unlikely to be many holes on the Boston Celtics roster. This is a team that has emerged as one of the most overwhelming units in the NBA this season and one that is going to be a favorite to win the NBA championship when they get there. However, if there is a weak part of the team's rotation, it certainly falls in the frontcourt, specifically at the center position.
As Kristaps Porzingis continues to struggle with his durability, and the fact that Al Horford is continuing to age and will be entering the final year of his contract next season, it's only natural for the Celtics to begin to look at what could lie ahead for the team at the center position.
One sleeper trade target that could rise for the Celtics this summer is Mitchell Robinson. Assuming that the New York Knicks are going to want to prioritize re-signing, Isaiah Hartenstein, there's a chance that they could look to a potential trade of Robinson to help facilitate that. At that point, the Celtics could swoop in as a trade partner.