NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
New York Knicks
1 sleeper trade target: Bruce Brown
As the New York Knicks prepared to enter the offseason, this is a team that could be considered one move away from emerging as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference next season. Even though they are unlikely to have the infusion of talent to match the Boston Celtics on paper, this is a team that has proven that they could be a difference-maker away from being the best-equipped team to challenge what could end up being the defending NBA champions next season.
Heading into the offseason, one sleeper trade target that could emerge for the Knicks is Bruce Brown. Still with a need to find a long-term answer next to Jalen Brunson, Brown is the type of two-way competitor that could fill the role exactly to the T.
The addition of Brown may not seem like a big enough of splash for the Knicks to explore heading into the offseason, but it's certainly a move that could end up paying dividends in next year's playoff run.