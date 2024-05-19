NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Oklahoma City Thunder
1 sleeper trade target: Paul George
After the run in the regular season and NBA Playoffs that the Oklahoma City Thunder just had, this is a team that will enter the offseason with the intention of making a big splash that could help them take another step forward in their pursuit of a title. One potential move that could come to fruition for the Thunder involves making a move for Paul George. Even though the Thunder traded PG when they were ready to make a pivot toward a rebuild, I can't help but think how he could be the perfect addition for the Young Thunder.
With how talented the young core of the Thunder is, adding a veteran scorer may be the move that this team should explore this offseason. While PG has had his struggles throughout his career, he could benefit from playing next to a player like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
As he has cemented himself as a budding superstar in the league, PG doesn't have to come to be the savior for OKC. Instead, he can be a strong supporting star next to SGA and could end his illustrious NBA career by giving himself a good chance to win an NBA Championship.