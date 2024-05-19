NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Philadelphia 76ers
1 sleeper trade target: Kyle Kuzma
It's hard to predict what exactly the Philadelphia 76ers will pursue this offseason, but they will have plenty of options considering the flexibility they have when it comes to their cap sheet heading into the summer. If the Sixers wanted, they could target a max free agent with the cap space that they have. At the same time, with the draft capital available to them, they could also pursue a trade for an All-Star talent.
If things do end up going sideways at any point this offseason and the Sixers miss out on the likes of Paul George, Donovan, Mitchell, and perhaps any other All-Star that hits the trade block, Kyle Kuzma is one potential sleeper trade target who could rise for Philadelphia.
Even though he may not be one of the top targets the Sixers may have heading into the offseason, he could be a great fit next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Kuzma may not have worked as a No. 1 or No. 2 option, he could be a great No. 3 in Philly.