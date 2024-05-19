NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Phoenix Suns
1 sleeper trade target: Tyus Jones (S&T)
The Phoenix Suns aren't entering the NBA offseason with a ton of assets at their disposal. If they're going to make a move via trade, it will likely have to come at the expense of Jusuf Nurkic and their first-round pick from the 2024 NBA Draft (after they make a selection). But it's not our job to figure out how the front office can figure that out. One potential sleeper trade target that could emerge for the Suns heading into the offseason is Tyus Jones. If one thing became clear this season, it was that the Suns very much lacked a natural point guard in the lineup next to Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
That's why Jones could make some sense for Phoenix. It would have to come via sign and trade, but he's affordable enough to emerge as a realistic option for the Suns. Considering he's proven himself as a starter over the last couple of seasons with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix could present him with the option of a starting job. That may be enough to pry him out of Washington.
Again, it won't be easy for the Suns to pull off, but Jones could prove to be an intriguing option for the team heading into the offseason.