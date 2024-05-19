NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Portland Trail Blazers
1 sleeper trade target: Isaac Okoro (S&T)
The Portland Trail Blazers will be heading into the offseason with the priority of trying to establish their young foundation. Even though this team already has a few strong pieces in place, the Blazers will be looking to try to add even more talent to the core. While it would be foolish for this team to try and trade for a veteran asset, there are several other young players worthy of a look heading into the summer.
One who could emerge as a sleeper trade candidate for the Blazers is Isaac Okoro. As the Cleveland Cavaliers head into somewhat of an unknown offseason, Okoro could be a player who ends up finding himself on the outside looking in.
If that ends up being the case, the Blazers could swoop in to try to add Okoro to the developmental core. Even though he's yet to reach his full potential through the first few years of his career in Cleveland, there's a chance that in a different environment, Okoro could be worth the gamble.