NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Sacramento Kings
1 sleeper trade target: Jerami Grant
It'll be interesting to see the approach that the Sacramento Kings take heading into the offseason. After losing in the first round of the NBA playoffs in back-to-back years, there's no question that something has to give for the Kings heading into the summer. In an ideal world, they'd be able to land a strong difference-maker via trade this summer to help the team take another step forward in the Western Conference.
However, we don't operate in a perfect world, and that could prove difficult for a team like the Kings to pull up. However, if there is one sleeper trade target that the Kings could explore heading into the offseason, it has to be a player like Jeremi Grant.
As the Portland Trail Blazers head deeper into the rebuild, there's a good chance that Grant will be available via trade at some point in the near future. If that ends up being the case this offseason, the Kings could try to make a move for the veteran difference-maker in the frontcourt.