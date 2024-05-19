NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
San Antonio Spurs
1 sleeper trade target: Darius Garland
There may not be many who will agree with this assessment, but there's a case to be made that the San Antonio Spurs are ready to make an all-in move this offseason in an attempt to surround Victor Wembanyama with a star-level supporting cast next to him. If the front office agrees with that assessment, and they're ready to shake up their roster, there are going to be several potential trade targets that could rise for San Antonio.
One of the potential sleeper trade targets that could make sense for the Spurs could be Darius Garland. If Cleveland is able to hammer down a contract extension with Donovan Mitchell, there's a growing sense that Garland could end up hitting the trade market.
If that does end up being the case, the Spurs have to be considered one of the teams on the shortlist for Garland. Not only is he young enough to fit the timeline of Wembanyama but he could also very much grow under the mentorship of a coach like Gregg Popovich.