NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Toronto Raptors
1 sleeper trade target: Jalen Green
The Toronto Raptors are still very much in the early portions of retooling the roster around Scottie Barnes. However, that doesn't mean that they can't be open to making a splash move this offseason. Instead of targeting a potential veteran difference-maker, the Raptors could very much have their eyes open for any young talent that, for one reason or another, ends up on the trade block. One of those players that may end up in that exact situation is Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green.
As the Rockets explore making a win-now move this offseason, there's at least a non-zero chance that Green could be part of those potential moves. If Green does end up finding himself on the block, the Raptors are one of the teams that should be willing to take a gamble on his long-term potential.
Green has shown some promise in spurts through the first few seasons in Houston, but very much has a ton of untapped potential that remains in his game. Perhaps the Raptors would be able to get the most out of the talented young offensive-minded guard.