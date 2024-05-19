NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Utah Jazz
1 sleeper trade target: Zach LaVine
The Utah Jazz are expected to be aggressive heading into the offseason and they have the hopes of adding another star-caliber player next to Lauri Markkanen. However, that may not be as simple as scanning the trade market. There's a very good chance that the Jazz will find trouble securing another star-level talent via trade. If that does end up happening, you can't help but wonder if a move for a player like Zach LaVine could make sense for Utah. They could certainly afford his contract and even though he's somewhat of a devalued asset at this point in his career, he's still just 29 years old and falls in line with Laur Markkanen's timeline.
LaVine may not be the young, budding star that he was a few years ago when he was traded to Chicago, but he's still a talented and productive player. Perhaps a fresh start is something he needs at this point in his career.
There's a scenario in which LaVine emerges as a sleeper trade target for the Jazz and they shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger on such a move if they want to compete for a playoff spot next season.