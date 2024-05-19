NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Washington Wizards
1 sleeper trade target: Saddiq Bey (S&T)
Equipped with a high draft pick and cap space, there's a chance the Washington Wizards could be busy this offseason. While they are unlikely to pursue a move for a star player, there are other difference-makers that could arise and make much more sense for a rebuilding team like the Wizards. One sleeper trade target that could fall into that bucket for Washington is Saddiq Bey, who will be testing the restricted free-agent market this summer.
As a player who had his bright spots for the Atlanta Hawks over the past season and a half, Bey is an intriguing free agent heading into the summer. He's likely to miss the first part of next season as he continues to rehab from injury but he could emerge as a worthy trade target for a team like the Wizards.
As the Hawks pivot toward a new build, there's a chance Bey ends up on the outside looking in. If that ends up being the case, it's easy to see how a team like the Wizards could swoop in and work to sign and trade him away from Atlanta.