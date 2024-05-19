NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Charlotte Hornets
1 Sleeper trade target: Patrick Williams (S&T)
It's difficult to sit here and predict what exactly the Charlotte Hornets will have up their sleeve heading into the offseason, but you'd have to imagine that the slow rebuild is still the path the team is going to go down. That much was evidenced when the team decided to trade a couple of their veterans at last year's NBA Trade Deadline. What the Hornets should be open to is taking a gamble on a low-risk, high-reward trade target this summer.
One player that certainly falls in that bucket could be Patrick Williams. If the Hornets were to explore a trade for Williams, it would have to be of the sign-and-trade variety. But the Hornets should absolutely be open to such a move.
Williams is a player who never truly reached his potential during his time in Chicago and there's a very good chance that the two sides should explore a divorce this summer. However, as a restricted free agent, that's far from a guarantee. That's why a sign and trade could make sense for both the Hornets and Bulls.